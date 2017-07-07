Fixed number must be set for migrants - Renzi

Rome, July 7 - Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi said Friday that there should be a fixed number of asylum seekers that Italy takes. The ex-premier also suggested Rome should threaten not to pay its EU contributions if it does not get more help with the Mediterranean migrant crisis. "We must say that there has to be a fixed number of arrivals, we should not feel guilty if we cannot receive them all," Renzi said.