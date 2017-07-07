Secret service official Contrada's mafia conviction revoked

Rome
07/07/2017
Rome, July 7 - The supreme court of Cassation on Friday revoked a 10-year mafia conviction against Bruno Contrada, the former number two of Italian domestic secret service agency SISDE. "After 25 years of suffering, knowing that I was innocent, finally absolution has come from Italy and from Europe," Contrada said. In 2015 the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) ruled that Contrada should not have been convicted on charges of helping the Mafia.
