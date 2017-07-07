Rome

Paolo Cognetti wins 2017 Strega book prize

'Le Otto Montagne' easily prevails with 208 votes

Rome, July 7 - Paolo Cognetti has won the 2017 Strega prize, one of Italy's top literary awards, for his novel Le Otto Montagne - The Eight Mountains. The Einaudi-published book, dedicated to encounters, friendships and love at high altitude, easily prevailed with 208 votes. Teresa Ciabatti's La Più Amata (The Most Loved, Mondadori) was second with 119 votes, while Wanda Marasco's 'La Compagnia delle Anime Finte' (The Company of Fake Souls, Neri Pozza) was third with 87. The name Strega, which means witch in Italian, refers to the prize's sponsors, producers of the famed yellow liqueur of the same name.

