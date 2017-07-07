Seven missing, including two kids, after building collapses (2)

Torre Annunziata, July 7 - Torre Annunziata Mayor Vincenzo Ascione said Friday that seven people were missing, including two children, after an apartment building collapsed in the town near Naples. "According to the information I have, two families are missing," Ascione said. "One is made up of the parents and two children. The other is composed of three adults. "In total seven people, although it is difficult to give official news about the number of missing people at the moment. "No one was living on the first two floors, which were undergoing renovation work. "The families lived on the third and fourth (floors)". When asked if the collapse could have been caused by the renovation work, Ascione replied: "we cannot say".