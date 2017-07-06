Alex Orfei indicted for killing rival circus owner

Vibo Valentia, July 6 - Italian circus owner Alex Orfei was sent to a fast-track trial Thursday for allegedly murdering a rival circus owner, Werner De Bianchi, in a Calabrian car park last August 12. Three Romanians who allegedly acted as Orfei's accomplices were also sent to trial, not a fast-track one. The trial against Orfei will start October 12 and the one against the three Romanians on September 28. De Bianchi died of a stab wound to the abdomen and several blows with an iron bar. He was murdered in a dispute over money, prosecutors say.