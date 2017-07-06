Put fiscal compact veto in EU treaties - Renzi (2)

Rome
06/07/2017
Rome, July 6 - Veto powers on the fiscal compact must be put into EU treaties, centre-left Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi said Thursday. "We won the battle on flexibility because we issued a diktat in Europe after the EP elections," he told the PD directorate. Renzi has long pushed for more flexibility and asked to get round the budget constraints of the EU's fiscal compact.
