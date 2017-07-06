Rome

Eritrean envoy hurt by co-national in Rome attack

Aide more seriously hurt

Eritrean envoy hurt by co-national in Rome attack

Rome, July 6 - Eritrea's ambassador to Italy was hurt in an attack by co-nationals in a street in Rome's Castro Pretorio district late Wednesday, police said Thursday. The envoy, Fesshazion Pietros, was hurt in the right hand while an aide with him had his cheekbone broken, they said. Police immediately caught on of the two assailants and are looking for the other.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Operazione Beta, ecco tutti gli arrestati

Operazione Beta, ecco tutti gli arrestati

Ecco chi sono gli arrestati/Gallery

Ecco chi sono gli arrestati/Gallery

A Messina una cellula di "cosa nostra" catanese

A Messina una cellula
di "cosa nostra" catanese

In casa con l'arsenale, arrestato 19enne

In casa con l'arsenale, arrestato 19enne

'Ndrangheta, arrestato ambulante calabrese

'Ndrangheta, arrestato ambulante calabrese

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33