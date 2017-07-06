Eritrean envoy hurt by co-national in Rome attack

Rome
06/07/2017
Rome, July 6 - Eritrea's ambassador to Italy was hurt in an attack by co-nationals in a street in Rome's Castro Pretorio district late Wednesday, police said Thursday. The envoy, Fesshazion Pietros, was hurt in the right hand while an aide with him had his cheekbone broken, they said. Police immediately caught on of the two assailants and are looking for the other.
