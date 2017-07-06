Girl, 1, saved by police after being left in car (2)

Milan

Mother went to work in Milan metro

Milan, July 6 - Italian police on Thursday broke a car window and saved a one-year-old girl who had been left in the vehicle when her mother went to work at Milan's metro, sources said. The baby is suffering from shock, medical sources said. After parking the car at the Bisceglie stop, the 38-year-old woman took a train to work. The girl spent about an hour in the car's baking heat. "I can't understand, I was sure I took her to the nursery," the woman reportedly told police. On June 7 a one-year-old girl died of cardiac arrest after being left by her mother in her car for several hours in a town near Arezzo, Castelfranco di Sopra.

