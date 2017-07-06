Milan

Slain architect's widow moves to house arrest

Pending trial for ordering his murder

Slain architect's widow moves to house arrest

Milan, July 6 - The wife of a slain Italia architect was moved to house arrest Thursday pending a trial for ordering his murder with her then lover. In April two hitmen were found guilty of killing 58-year-old Como-area architect Alfio Molteni on October 15, 2015. Michele Crisopulli, 46, got 18 years and eight months, and Giuseppe Di Martino, 60, got seven years. The pair were allegedly hired by Molteni's former wife, Daniela Rho, and her lover Alberto Brivio. They will be tried in a separate trial.

