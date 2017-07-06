Renzi, Franceschini cross swords on alliances

Rome, July 6 - Ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi and Culture Minister Dario Franceschini on Thursday crossed swords over the PD's need for alliances at the party's directorate in Rome. Renzi insisted that the PD was OK on its own, saying "we're the only ones who get results". But Franceschini said that the party needs allies to win elections. He said that in recent mayoral run-offs the PD lost with or without allies. "We won Padua but the PD only got 13%" he said. Franceschini said criticism of Renzi "is not betrayal or a plot". Renzi, the ex-premier, has ruled out allies to the left especially ex-PD splinter MDP, spurring criticism from Franceschini and other PD faction leaders such as Justice Minister Andrea Orlando. Padua was one of the few PD wins in the big mayoral races, where it lost even in its heartlands. MDP, led by former PD leader Pier Luigi Bersani, recently merged with former Milan mayor Giuliano Pisapia's Progressive Field and other small leftwing groups to form Insieme (Together). Polls show the PD cannot return to power unless it forms a coalition before or after the next general election, expected early next year. Orlando has demanded a party referendum against any fresh alliance with centre-right leader Silvio Berlusconi.