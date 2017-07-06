PD needs allies says Franceschini (3)

Rome
06/07/2017
Rome, July 6 - Culture Minister Dario Franceschini told the directorate of his Democratic Party (PD) Thursday that the party needs allies to win elections. He said that in recent mayoral run-offs the PD lost with or without allies. "We won Padua but the PD only got 13%" he said. Franceschini said criticism of leader Matteo Renzi "is not betrayal or a plot". Renzi, the ex-premier, has ruled out allies to the left especially ex-PD splinter MDP, spurring criticism from Franceschini and other PD faction leaders such as Justice Minister Andrea Orlando. Padua was one of the few PD wins in the big mayoral races, where it lost even in its heartlands. MDP, led by former PD leader Pier Luigi Bersani, recently merged with former Milan mayor Giuliano Pisapia's Progressive Field and other small leftwing groups to form Insieme (Together).
