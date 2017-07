Soccer: Italy stays 12th in FIFA rankings

Rome, July 6 - Italy stayed 12th in the new FIFA rankings Thursday while Confederations Cup winners Germany went top after two years and Spain exited the top ten Here are the standings: 1) Germany (+1) 2) Brazil (-1) 3) Argentina (-1) 4) Portugal (+4) 5) Switzerland (+4) 6) Poland (+4) 7) Chile (-3) 8) Colombia (-3) 9) France (-3) 10) Belgium (-3) 11) Spain (-1) 12) Italy (0) 13) England (0) 14) Peru (+1) 15) Croatia (+3) 16) Mexico (+1) 17) Uruguay (-1) 18) Sweden (+16) 19) Iceland (+3) 20) Wales (-7)