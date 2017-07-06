PD needs allies says Franceschini (2)

Rome, July 6 - Culture Minister Dario Franceschini told the directorate of his Democratic Party (PD) Thursday that the party needs allies to win elections. He said that in recent mayoral run-offs the PD lost with or without allies. "We won Padua but the PD only got 13%" he said. PD leader Matteo Renzi, the ex-premier, has ruled out allies to the left, spurring criticism from Franceschini and other PD faction leaders such as Justice Minister Andrea Orlando. Padua was one of the few PD wins in the big mayoral races, where it lost even in its heartlands.