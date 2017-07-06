Giffoni to feature Moore, Adams, Cranston, Harington (2)

Rome, July 6 - This year's Giffoni kids' film festival will feature the likes of Julianne Moore, Amy Adams, Brian Cranston and Kit Harington presenting their latest work, organisers said Thursday. The 47th edition of the Giffoni Experience, this year themed around magic and titled Into The Magic, will run from July 14 to 22. Among the other stars to appear at Giffoni Valle Piana near Salerno will be Mika, Ambra Angiolini, Claudio Amendola, Jasmine Trinca, Margherita Buy and Cristiana Capotondi, as well as award-winning filmmakers Gabriele Salvatores and Gabriele Muccino. Some 4,600 young jury members from 52 countries are ready to descend on the southern Campania region for the 47th edition of the popular international extravaganza. This year for the first time since 2006 there will also be a delegation from Iran. The jury will be called to pass judgement on films in the competition sections Elements +3, +6, +10, Generator +13, +16, +18 and Parental Control/GexDoc, a section dedicated to parents. In view of the festival's 50th anniversary in 2020, founder and artistic director Claudio Gubitosi said this year the organisers will begin the process of applying for it to be put on the UNESCO list of intangible cultural heritage. "Giffoni is one of the 10 most important festivals in the world and it is one of the cultural events that Italy recognises, loves and wants," Gubitosi added. The first international guest to be announced is "Breaking Bad" cult actor Bryan Cranston, who will be at the festival on July 21. Meanwhile, July 17 will see the national preview of "Despicable Me 3" in the presence of Max Giusti, Arisa and Paolo Ruffini, who have lent their voices to the main characters. "We have confirmed once again how the entrepreneurial ability of outlying areas can be a major reality that is even the envy of the world," Gubitosi continued. "It is not so much and just the place, but also the idea that forms and makes a place," he added. The official festival logo has been entrusted to internationally renowned Benevento artist Mimmo Paladino. "The Giffoni Film Festival is a major promotional event for our region because it raises our image to national and international level," Campania regional governor Vincenzo De Luca said. "It also helps to restore a positive image of our region, which has been seen for too long as a place of rubbish, organised crime, buffoonery. I am happy for the idea to be spread that Campania is also a synonym of concreteness and precision."