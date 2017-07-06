Ahead on 'ius soli', civilised principle - Renzi (3)

Rome, July 6 - Ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi told the PD directorate Thursday the PD-led government will press on with the 'ius soli' bill granting Italian citizenship to immigrant children born on Italian soil. "We must go ahead, it is a civilised principle", he said. The ius soli (Latin for law of the soil) bill would grant Italian citizenship to immigrant children born on Italian soil who have spent at least five years in the Italian school system. The bill, now approaching a final reading in parliament, is stiffly opposed by rightwing and conservative parties who have tabled many amendments. The anti-migrant Northern League (LN), in particular, has come out against the bill, saying citizenship should be a reward for integration and not a prerequisite of it. Opposition to the ius soli has increased amid a migrant emergency in which Italy has so far vainly called on EU countries to share the load of ceaseless arrivals from Libya. The LN scored big in recent mayoral elections across Italy with the migrant emergency a hot topic on the hustings.