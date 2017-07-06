F1: Vettel seeks to turn new leaf after Hamilton apology

Rome, July 6 - Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel has said it is time to "turn over a new leaf" after apologising for shunting British rival Lewis Hamilton in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The German four-time world champion escaped further punishment from world motor racing governing body FIA Monday after the apology. Vettel came fourth ahead of Mercedes' British three-time champ in the race to stretch his lead to 14 points in the drivers' championship. Vettel got a 10-second penalty for an incident he initially blamed Hamilton for. "I made a mistake. I apologised to Lewis. Now let's turn a new leaf," Vettel told a news conference ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix. "It's our right to keep what we said to each other secret. "I'm happy that Lewis stressed the respect between us remains intact".