Ahead on 'ius soli', civilised principle - Renzi (2)

Rome, July 6 - Ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi told the PD directorate Thursday the PD-led government will press on with the 'ius soli' bill granting Italian citizenship to immigrant children born on Italian soil. "We must go ahead, it is a civilised principle", he said. The ius soli (Latin for law of the soil) bill would grant Italian citizenship to immigrant children born on Italian soil who have spent at least five years in the Italian school system. The bill, now approaching a final reading in parliament, is being stiffly opposed by rightwing and conservative parties who have tabled many amendments.