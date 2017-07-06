32 vehicular homicide arrests since introduction in Mar 2016 (3)

Rome, July 6 - There have been 32 arrests for vehicular homicide since the crime was put on Italy's books in March 2016, police said Thursday. Overall, 479 people have been arrested up to June 25 this year. There have been 67,711 accidents, 894 of them deadly. Of the latter, charges of vehicular homicide have been laid in 53% of cases, or 479. The most serious cases, envisaging up to 12 years in jail, were 5.3% of the total, or 26. "Operators have been satisfied but those who expected miraculous solutions will be disappointed" said Italian police chief Franco Gabrielli. "The power of this law is not in the numbers but in its cultural value". When the law was passed on March 2, 2016, it was hailed by then premier Matteo Renzi, leader of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD). "For Lorenzo, for Gabriele, for the road victims. For their families. Vehicular homicide is law #finally", Renzi tweeted. "It's been tough (but) this law has become a reality," he said. The law sets stiff prison sentences for drunk or reckless drivers who cause fatalities. Renzi has since defended the law creating the felony of vehicular homicide, saying it brings justice by ending a situation in which recklessness behind the wheel was punished too lightly. The law sets prison terms of 2-7 years for drivers who wrongfully kill one person, and up to 18 years if there are multiple victims. The term for killing one person while drunk is 12 years. Licenses can be confiscated for a term ranging from five to 30 years. "The families of the victims don't see this law as a vendetta, but as a way of having justice for people who are no longer with us," Renzi said as he signed the law before victims' family associations. "Everyone must acknowledge that the punishments up to now were absolutely too soft. As of tomorrow, we have to work harder so our roads are safer and this infinite slaughter ends".