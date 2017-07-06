Rome

Anti-corruption body can't handle all illegality - Cantone

Expectations are excessive, says ANAC chief

Anti-corruption body can't handle all illegality - Cantone

Rome, July 6 - ANAC President Raffaele Cantone said Thursday that expectations of the national anti-corruption authority were "perhaps excessive" adding that it cannot "handle every form of illegality". Presenting a report on the authority's work in 2016, he added that the idea that "public contracts can only be done with the ANAC stamp" must not be allowed to prevail.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Operazione Beta, ecco tutti gli arrestati

Operazione Beta, ecco tutti gli arrestati

Ecco chi sono gli arrestati/Gallery

Ecco chi sono gli arrestati/Gallery

A Messina una cellula di "cosa nostra" catanese

A Messina una cellula
di "cosa nostra" catanese

In casa con l'arsenale, arrestato 19enne

In casa con l'arsenale, arrestato 19enne

'Ndrangheta, arrestato ambulante calabrese

'Ndrangheta, arrestato ambulante calabrese

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33