Anti-corruption body can't handle all illegality - Cantone

Rome
06/07/2017
Rome, July 6 - ANAC President Raffaele Cantone said Thursday that expectations of the national anti-corruption authority were "perhaps excessive" adding that it cannot "handle every form of illegality". Presenting a report on the authority's work in 2016, he added that the idea that "public contracts can only be done with the ANAC stamp" must not be allowed to prevail.
