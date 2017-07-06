Rome

Public transport strike causes chaos

Extreme traffic congestion in Rome

Public transport strike causes chaos

Rome, July 6 - The latest in a long series of strikes by public transport workers caused chaos in many Italian cities on Thursday. The protest, affecting bus, tram and metro services, was called by several unions against privatization and reorganization of public transport that they said would cause huge job losses. Rome was hit especially hard. Metro stations in the capital were closed and traffic was extremely congested as many people were forced to take their cars to get to work.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Operazione Beta, ecco tutti gli arrestati

Operazione Beta, ecco tutti gli arrestati

Ecco chi sono gli arrestati/Gallery

Ecco chi sono gli arrestati/Gallery

A Messina una cellula di "cosa nostra" catanese

A Messina una cellula
di "cosa nostra" catanese

Omerazione "Mandamento": i nomi dei fermati

Operazione "Mandamento": i nomi dei fermati

'Ndrangheta, arrestato ambulante calabrese

'Ndrangheta, arrestato ambulante calabrese

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33