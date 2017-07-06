Public transport strike causes chaos

Rome
06/07/2017
Rome, July 6 - The latest in a long series of strikes by public transport workers caused chaos in many Italian cities on Thursday. The protest, affecting bus, tram and metro services, was called by several unions against privatization and reorganization of public transport that they said would cause huge job losses. Rome was hit especially hard. Metro stations in the capital were closed and traffic was extremely congested as many people were forced to take their cars to get to work.
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online