26 arrests in Cosa Nostra probe (2)

Catania, July 6 - Italian police on Thursday arrested 26 people in a probe into the Santapaola clan of the Sicilian Cosa Nostra mafia. More than 100 homes were raided in Catania, while a council officer, businessmen and a lawyer were arrested in nearby Messina. They will face possible charges of mafia association, arms and drugs trafficking and extortion. Catania superboss Benedetto 'Nitto' Santapaola has been in jail for over 30 years. Meanwhile another two mafiosi were arrested on suspicion of murdering Salvatore Lombardo at Partanna near Trapani on May 21, 2009.