Senate approves reform of Antimafia Code (2)

Rome
06/07/2017
Rome, July 6 - The Senate on Thursday approved the reform of the Antimafia Code with 129 votes in favour, 56 against and 30 abstentions. As a result, the bill returns to the Lower House after many rows and much controversy. The centrist AP group, a junior partner in the ruling coalition, gave its lawmakers freedom to vote as they deemed best, while the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement announced it was abstaining. The Northern League voted against. "I think the conditions are there to take the reform all the way," said Justice Minister Andrea Orlando. "There are diverse opinions (regarding amendments). We will verify if the assessments have grounds. "In this case we will conduct a serene reconnaissance operation and introduce amendments if and where necessary".
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online