Senate approves reform of Antimafia Code (2)

Rome, July 6 - The Senate on Thursday approved the reform of the Antimafia Code with 129 votes in favour, 56 against and 30 abstentions. As a result, the bill returns to the Lower House after many rows and much controversy. The centrist AP group, a junior partner in the ruling coalition, gave its lawmakers freedom to vote as they deemed best, while the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement announced it was abstaining. The Northern League voted against. "I think the conditions are there to take the reform all the way," said Justice Minister Andrea Orlando. "There are diverse opinions (regarding amendments). We will verify if the assessments have grounds. "In this case we will conduct a serene reconnaissance operation and introduce amendments if and where necessary".