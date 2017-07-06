Rome

Senate approves reform of Antimafia Code (2)

Orlando sees conditions to 'go all the way'

Senate approves reform of Antimafia Code (2)

Rome, July 6 - The Senate on Thursday approved the reform of the Antimafia Code with 129 votes in favour, 56 against and 30 abstentions. As a result, the bill returns to the Lower House after many rows and much controversy. The centrist AP group, a junior partner in the ruling coalition, gave its lawmakers freedom to vote as they deemed best, while the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement announced it was abstaining. The Northern League voted against. "I think the conditions are there to take the reform all the way," said Justice Minister Andrea Orlando. "There are diverse opinions (regarding amendments). We will verify if the assessments have grounds. "In this case we will conduct a serene reconnaissance operation and introduce amendments if and where necessary".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Operazione Beta, ecco tutti gli arrestati

Operazione Beta, ecco tutti gli arrestati

Ecco chi sono gli arrestati/Gallery

Ecco chi sono gli arrestati/Gallery

A Messina una cellula di "cosa nostra" catanese

A Messina una cellula
di "cosa nostra" catanese

Omerazione "Mandamento": i nomi dei fermati

Operazione "Mandamento": i nomi dei fermati

'Ndrangheta, arrestato ambulante calabrese

'Ndrangheta, arrestato ambulante calabrese

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33