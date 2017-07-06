Italy to be 'firm' in migrant ports discussion -Minniti (3)

Tallinn, July 6 - Interior Minister Marco Minniti said Thursday that Italy will present its case with "the necessary firmness" when it comes to a proposal for asylum seekers to be taken to other EU ports to share the burden. He added that the issue was not set to be discussed at Thursday's informal meeting of EU interior ministers in Tallinn because "it was not the right venue". Italy is demanding more help from its EU partners with the asylum-seeker crisis, saying its capacity to cope is at the limit. Over 85,000 migrants have arrived in Italy via sea so far this year, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM). "We have sent a letter to the formal forum for it to be discussed, which is Frontex," he added. "We will talk at that venue next week. It is evident that there are contrasting positions on this. "Italy has its point of view, others have theirs. "We will debate, legitimately, and also with the necessary firmness". Earlier on Thursday German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere said that Berlin was against the Italian proposal of taking asylum seekers saved in the Mediterranean to the ports of other EU states to share the burden. "We do not support the so-called regionalization of the rescue operations," de Maiziere said as he arrived at a meeting of EU interior ministers in Tallinn. Belgian Asylum and Migratory Policies Minister Theo Francken said Thursday that "I don't think that Belgium will open its ports" to migrants. France and Spain have also said they will not open their ports to migrants attempting the crossing from Libya to Italy. European Migration and Home Affairs Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos said Thursday that, while the mandate of the Triton EU security and rescue operation in the Mediterranean was clear, Italy still needed help in coping with the arrival of asylum seekers. "The objective of Triton as it is at the moment is clear," Avramopoulos said. "But it is necessary to work more within the EU, and with our North African neighbours, to share the burden and ensure that Italy is not left alone. "The EU border agency will have a discussion with the authorities in Italy and the other member States involved on the operational level next week".