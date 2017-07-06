Household spending up, but still below 2011 -ISTAT (2)

Rome

Rome, July 6 - The average monthly spending of Italian households was 2,524 euros in 2016, up 1% with respect to 2015, ISTAT said on Thursday. The national statistics agency said that the data showed "the recovery in consumption has consolidated as a modest pace". It added that the level still remained under that registered in 2011. The agency said the rise was driven by spending by families in big cities, which had an average monthly expenditure of 2,899.21 euros last year, up 10.2% on the 2,630.27 euro for 2015.

