Household spending up, but still below 2011 -ISTAT

Rome
06/07/2017
Rome, July 6 - The average monthly spending of Italian households was 2,524 euros in 2016, up 1% with respect to 2015, ISTAT said on Thursday. The national statistics agency said that the data showed "the recovery in consumption has consolidated as a modest pace". It added that the level still remained under that registered in 2011.
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online