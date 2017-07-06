Rome

Household spending up, but still below 2011 -ISTAT

Up 1% to 2,524 euros a month in 2016

Rome, July 6 - The average monthly spending of Italian households was 2,524 euros in 2016, up 1% with respect to 2015, ISTAT said on Thursday. The national statistics agency said that the data showed "the recovery in consumption has consolidated as a modest pace". It added that the level still remained under that registered in 2011.

