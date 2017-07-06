Rome

More fruit, less meat in Italian diet - ISTAT

Spending on fish up 9.5% in 2016

Rome, July 6 - Italians are paying "increasing attention to a more correct diet" ISTAT said Thursday in a report on household spending last year. The statistics agency said Italian households spent an average of 447.96 euros a month on food in 2016. It said that meat spending was down 4.8% with respect to 2015, even though it remained an important expenditure component. Fruit spending was up 3.1% while expenditure in fish and seafood rose 9.5%. ISTAT said spending in restaurants and accomodation away from home increased 4.8% to take it back to pre-crisis levels.

