Italy to be 'firm' in migrant ports discussion -Minniti (2)

Tallinn, July 6 - Interior Minister Marco Minniti said Thursday that Italy will present its case with "the necessary firmness" when it comes to a proposal for asylum seekers to be taken to other EU ports to share the burden. He added that the issue was not set to be discussed at Thursday's informal meeting of EU interior ministers in Tallinn because "it was not the right venue". "We have sent a letter to the formal forum for it to be discussed, which is Frontex," he added. "We will talk at that venue next week. It is evident that there are contrasting positions on this. "Italy has its point of view, others have theirs. "We will debate, legitimately, and also with the necessary firmness".