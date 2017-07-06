Obligatory vaccines reduced to 10 in committee (2)

Rome, July 6 - The Senate's health committee approved an amendment reducing the number of vaccines obligatory for school admission in a government decree from 12 to 10 on Thursday, while four other are strongly recommended. It also passed amendments that reduce the fines for parents who fail to respect the law and removed the threat of these parents losing custody of their children. Italy's regional governments are split ahead of a meeting later on Thursday on the decree. Veneto Governor Luca Zaia on Thursday confirmed that the region around Venice will appeal against the package. Valle d'Aosta is set to give a negative opinion, but does not plan to appeal. The other regions are set to give positive appraisals. Regional governments are responsible for health care in Italy.