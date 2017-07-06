No more bank crisis hotbeds says Padoan

Rome
06/07/2017
Rome, July 6 - Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said Thursday that he could not see any more crisis areas for the Italian banking system after the solutions found for Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) and two medium-sized Veneto lenders. "There are no more hotbeds of crisis after those resolved over the last few days," Padoan told RAI radio. "We have put the country's fourth bank (MPS) back on track... The Veneto banks have been taken over by Intesa, which does not have any credibility problems," he added. "Now the banks must do their job and accelerate credit to the economy".
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online