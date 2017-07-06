No more bank crisis hotbeds says Padoan

Rome, July 6 - Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said Thursday that he could not see any more crisis areas for the Italian banking system after the solutions found for Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) and two medium-sized Veneto lenders. "There are no more hotbeds of crisis after those resolved over the last few days," Padoan told RAI radio. "We have put the country's fourth bank (MPS) back on track... The Veneto banks have been taken over by Intesa, which does not have any credibility problems," he added. "Now the banks must do their job and accelerate credit to the economy".