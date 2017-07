Unanimity on Libya, NGO code, repatriations-Minniti (2)

Tallinn, July 6 - A meeting of EU interior ministers on Thursday "almost unanimously" approved proposals for financial assistance to the Libyan coast guard, a code of conduction for NGOs involved in migrant rescues in the Mediterranean and repatriations, Italy's Marco Minniti said. The proposals were the result of Sunday's meeting in Paris with Minniti, his French and German counterparts and European Migration and Home Affairs Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos. "The meeting went as expected because the agenda had already been designed with Sunday's meeting," Minniti said.