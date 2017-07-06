Avramopoulos says Triton clear but Italy needs help (2)

Tallinn
06/07/2017
Tallinn, July 6 - European Migration and Home Affairs Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos said Thursday that, while the mandate of the Triton EU security and rescue operation in the Mediterranean was clear, Italy still needed help in coping with the arrival of asylum seekers. "The objective of Triton as it is at the moment is clear," Avramopoulos said. "But it is necessary to work more within the EU, and with our North African neighbours, to share the burden and ensure that Italy is not left alone. "The EU border agency will have a discussion with the authorities in Italy and the other member States involved on the operational level next week".
