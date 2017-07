Regions split over vaccines decree

Rome, July 6 - Italy's regional governments are split ahead of a meeting later on Thursday on the government's decree to make vaccinations obligatory for school admission. Veneto Governor Luca Zaia on Thursday confirmed that the region around Venice will appeal against the package. Valle d'Aosta is set to give a negative opinion, but does not plan to appeal. The other regions are set to give positive appraisals. Regional governments are responsible for health care in Italy.