Obligatory vaccines reduced to 10 in committee

Rome
06/07/2017
Rome, July 6 - The Senate's health committee approved an amendment reducing the number of vaccines obligatory for school admission in a government decree from 12 to 10 on Thursday, while four other are strongly recommended. It also passed amendments that reduce the fines for parents who fail to respect the law and removed the threat of these parents losing custody of their children.
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online