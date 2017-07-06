Italy introduces crime of torture

Rome

Rome, July 6 - The Lower House on Wednesday gave final approval to a law introducing the crime of torture, thus filling a legislative vacuum. The law was approved with 198 votes from Premier Paolo Gentiloni's centre-left Democratic Party (PD) and the centrist AP group, a junior partner in the ruling coalitions. There were 35 votes against from members of opposition parties on the right of the political spectrum, including Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia (FI) party and the Northern League, who said the measure threatened to criminalise the police. Lawmakers for the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement were among 104 to abstain. Italy was required to introduce the crime of torture under the terms of the 1984 UN Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment, which was ratified by the Italian parliament in 1988.

