Cycling: Aru wins fifth stage of Tour (3)

Rome, July 5 - Italy's Fabio Aru took the fifth stage of the Tour de France by breaking away from the pack two kilometres from the finish of the race's first big climb to show his title credentials. "It's a reward after a difficult spring," said the Sardinian ace after climbing away from the rest of the field into the La Planche des Belle Filles ski station. Three-time Tour winner Chris Froome took the leader's yellow jersey from teammate Geraint Thomas after finishing third. "Beating Froome will be hard but I'll try," said former Giro and Vuelta champ Aru. Froome now leads Thomas by 12 seconds in the overall classification, with Aru just two seconds further back. Nairo Quintana, another of the prerace favourites, ran into trouble and is now almost a minute behind Froome.