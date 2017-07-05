Rome

Cycling: Aru wins fifth stage of Tour (3)

Sardinian ace posts title credentials on first big climb

Cycling: Aru wins fifth stage of Tour (3)

Rome, July 5 - Italy's Fabio Aru took the fifth stage of the Tour de France by breaking away from the pack two kilometres from the finish of the race's first big climb to show his title credentials. "It's a reward after a difficult spring," said the Sardinian ace after climbing away from the rest of the field into the La Planche des Belle Filles ski station. Three-time Tour winner Chris Froome took the leader's yellow jersey from teammate Geraint Thomas after finishing third. "Beating Froome will be hard but I'll try," said former Giro and Vuelta champ Aru. Froome now leads Thomas by 12 seconds in the overall classification, with Aru just two seconds further back. Nairo Quintana, another of the prerace favourites, ran into trouble and is now almost a minute behind Froome.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Ecco chi sono gli arrestati/Gallery

Ecco chi sono gli arrestati/Gallery

Gettonopoli, ecco la sentenza

Inchiesta gettonopoli, condannati tutti i consiglieri

di Nuccio Anselmo

Blitz contro vertici della 'ndrangheta, 116 fermi

Blitz contro i vertici
della 'ndrangheta, 116 fermi

Omerazione "Mandamento": i nomi dei fermati

Operazione "Mandamento": i nomi dei fermati

Spettacolare incidente in Via Fata Morgana/gallery

Spettacolare incidente in Via Fata Morgana/gallery

di Antonio Sangiorgi

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33