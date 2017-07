2 killed in ultra-light crash off Sardinia (3)

Cagliari, July 5 - Two people died when an ultra-light plane crashed into the sea near the southwest coast of Sardinia Wednesday. They were the 50-year-old male pilot, Piero Capoccia, and his 41-year-old female passenger, Maria Cristina Cruccu, police said. The plane crashed just off the beach of Portoscuso. Divers recovered the bodies. The plane took off from Ussana outside Cagliari, police said.