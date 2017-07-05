Pensioner who set herself on fire in Turin cemetery dies

Turin, July 4 - A 82-year-old woman who set fire to herself in Turin's monumental cemetery Tuesday died of her burns in hospital Wednesday. The pensioner, who was without documents, was taken to the CTO Hospital in life-threatening condition with severe burns on 60% of her body. The reasons for her act are as yet unknown. The woman doused herself with alcohol before lighting it, police said. A surveyor and a security guard put out the fire. The woman, who lived in the northern part of Turin, was identified Wednesday afternoon but her name was not released.