It's good EU shares our proposals says Minniti

Rome, July 5 - Interior Minister Marco Minniti on Wednesday welcomed the fact that the European Commission's action plan on migrants had shared Italian proposals including a code of conduct for NGOs rescuing migrants at sea. Briefing the House on the migrant emergency, Minniti said that NGO ships operating in the Mediterranean must coordinate with police, and stressed that "a serious country takes all the measures to combine saving lives with the demands of security and combatting human trafficking". He said NGOs had recently performed 34% of rescues. Minniti also said "in the next few days we will hold a meeting in Tripoli with Libyan mayors to discuss how to get away from the yoke of human traffickers". He said "we must build an alternative route: the human trafficking is unfortunately one of Libya's main economic channels. "If we want to crush it we must offer an alternative economic circuit". Minniti added that there was an "unacceptable disproportion" between the billions spent on the Turkey deal that sffectively shut off the Balkan Route and the money and effort that is going into trying to curb the traffic across the central Mediterranean route.