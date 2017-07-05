It's good EU shares our proposals says Minniti (3)

Rome, July 5 - Interior Minister Marco Minniti on Wednesday welcomed the fact that the European Commission's action plan on migrants had shared Italian proposals including a code of conduct for NGOs rescuing migrants at sea. Briefing the House on the migrant emergency, Minniti said that NGO ships operating in the Mediterranean must coordinate with police, and stressed that "a serious country takes all the measures to combine saving lives with the demands of security and combatting human trafficking". He said NGOs had recently performed 34% of rescues. Minniti also said "in the next few days we will hold a meeting in Tripoli with Libyan mayors to discuss how to get away from the yoke of human traffickers". He said "we must build an alternative route: the human trafficking is unfortunately one of Libya's main economic channels. "If we want to crush it we must offer an alternative economic circuit". Minniti added that there was an "unacceptable disproportion" between the billions spent on the Turkey deal that sffectively shut off the Balkan Route and the money and effort that is going into trying to curb the traffic across the central Mediterranean route. Minniti told the House that on the migrant issue "we are not just playing a game of short-term consensus, but staking the survival of the connective tissue of our country, a piece of the future of our democracy". He said "I am convinced that this parliament, in view of the international appointments awaiting us, has more reasons to join together than to split". Minniti also said Italy had been "right" to reject Austria's threat Tuesday to deploy the army and armoured cars at its border with Italy, against possible migrant crossings. "We replied that there was no emergency, that police cooperation was excellent and that Italy and Austria have an extraordinary friendship," he said, hailing Austria's decision to rethink the threat. "Today the Austrian chancellor recognised that there is no emergency, that collaboration between police is excellent and there is a great friendship between the countries. I take due note and I also note that we were perhaps right".