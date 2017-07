Man found alive after wandering in woods for 21 days (2)

Genoa, July 5 - A Piacenza man who went missing in Liguria on June 14 was found alive and in good condition Wednesday after surviving for 21 days in the woods eating berries and fruit. Stefano Gentili, 43, did not explain why he disappeared. After being examined in the nearest hospital, Gentili went home and was embraced by his parents. He disappeared in the Rezzoaglio woods in Val d'Aveto inland from Genoa, abandoning his car.