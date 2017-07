235 people ID'd in gangmaster op

Rome, July 5 - Italian police on Wednesday identified 235 people including farm bosses and overseers in a big operation against gangmasters in southern Italy. Some 26 farms were searched and found to be employing foreign labourers for a pittance and housing them in squalid conditions, police said. A farm owner was arrested near Bari. The operation took place in the provinces of Caserta, Foggia, Latina, Potenza, Ragusa and Reggio Calabria.