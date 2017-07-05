Brexit concerns remain, Alfano tells Johnson (3)

Rome, July 5 - Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano told British counterpart Boris Johnson on the phone Wednesday that the British government's policy paper on Brexit "is a good start to give greater clarity to the negotiations, but there are still some differences which arouse great concern among (Italians) living in the UK". Alfano said "we will work with the other EU States to find a swift and satisfactory accord on such an important issue". He said the paper was "a first step towards a swift accord on citizens' (post-Brexit) rights. "In it we found many areas of agreements, but also the need for greater clarity and discussion on some questions". Among the issues that require more examination, Alfano said, were the procedures inherent to the new settled status, the need to identify a jurisdictional seat, the definition of the cut-off date, the conditions of some categories who feel particularly insecure, such as extra-EU relatives, and minors born after Brexit, a well as university students. More generally, Alfano reminded his British counterpart that the Italian objective is "to work to minimize the negative effects of Brexit on EU citizens, on our firms and on the public administrations of the EU and the member States".