Soccer: Donnarumma deal soon says Fassone

Milan, July 5 - AC Milan will reach a renewal deal with 18-year-old keeper Gianluigi 'Gigio' Donnarumma soon, CEO Marco Fassone said Wednesday. "Gigio has been called for the 11th (of July), we'll get his answer very soon," said Fassone. Donnarumma is on holiday in Ibiza having skipped his book-keeping school-leaving exams earlier this week. Italian media say Milan have offered Donnarumma, widely seen as the heir to legendary Juve and Italy keeper Gigi Buffon, six million euros a year for five years.