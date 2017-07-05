Austrian armoured vehicles remain in barracks (2)

Rome

Measures only in emergency says envoy

Rome, July 5 - Austrian armored vehicles remained in their barracks Wednesday after Vienna threatened to deploy four of them and over 700 troops to the Brenner Pass border with Italy to guard against migrant crossings. "It's a matter of being ready" said Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz. Any possible operational decision will not be taken before Thursday, when Austrian Interior Minister Wolfgang Sobotka is set to meet Italian counterpart Marco Minniti in Rome. Minniti and Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano will brief parliament this afternoon ahead of tomorrow's informal EU interior ministers' meeting in Tallinn. Austria's ambassador to Rome René Pollitzer said Wednesday the anti-migrant measures mooted at the Brenner Pass including the deployment of four armoured vehicles and 750 troops would only be taken "in the event of an emergency." Pollitzer was summoned to the Italian foreign ministry on Tuesday. An Austrian foreign ministry spokesman said Wednesday Rome had voiced "disappointment at Vienna'd initiatives".

