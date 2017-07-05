Paolo Villaggio lies in State in Rome (2)

Rome, July 5 - Late actor, writer and director Paolo Villaggio, one of the greats of Italian comedy, lay in State at Rome city hall on Wednesday so fans could pay their respects. There will be a non-religious ceremony later in the day at Rome's Casa del Cinema (Home of Cinema) centre. Hundreds of people field past Villaggio's coffin on the same day that publishers reissued his books about his iconic bumbling bookkeeper tragicomic anti-hero Ugo Fantozzi. Villaggio died in a Rome clinic on Monday at the age of 84. Villaggio is best known for the character Fantozzi, who he played in a series of movies that produced some of Italian cinema's most memorable moments. These included Fantozzi declaring that Battleship Kotiomkin, a parody of Sergei Eisenstein's Battleship Potemkin, was a "cagata pazzesca" - "an incredible piece of crap" - in Il secondo tragico Fantozzi (The Second Tragic Fantozzi, 1976) . Oscar-winning comic actor and director Roberto Benigni said Villaggio, with whom he appeared in Fedreico Fellini's last film La Voce della Luna (1990), "was the greatest clown of his generation, a pitiless, revolutionary, liberating child." He said "Fantozzi represents us all, humiliates us and corrects us; with him all anonymous people found their Lord. He was the most unpredictable and purest person I ever met. "Thank you dear Paolo, we are beholden to you for an immense joy", said the Life Is Beautiful director and actor. "I recall Paolo Villaggio," Premier Paolo Gentiloni said via Twitter. "Extraordinary comic talent who taught generations of Italians to recognize their mannerisms". The Genoa native started out in the 1960s as a cabaret artist. He went on to work in television, playing several comic characters. He also penned a series of short stories picking fun at the habits of Italy's lower middle classes featuring Fantozzi, an unlucky clerk with a troubled work and family life. The character was at the centre of a series of best-selling books and 10 films that made Villaggio one of the country's best-loved celebrities. But Villaggio was not just Fantozzi. He acted in many other comedies and worked with several great directors, including Federico Fellini, Lina Wertmller, Ermanno Olmi, Mario Monicelli and Gabriele Salvatores. Early on, he had also penned lyrics to songs by great Genoa-born singer-songwriter Fabrizio De Andre', one of his many friends. President Sergio Mattarella's office said in a statement that the head of State had expressed "condolences for the loss of... an actor of talent who was able to portray the vices and virtues of the Italian people shrewdly and effectively". Culture Minister Dario Franceschini paid tribute to an "extraordinary, multifaceted actor and author".