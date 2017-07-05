Youth jobs a priority says Padoan (3)

Rome
05/07/2017
Rome, July 5 - Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said Wednesday "the country's priority is jobs, those of young people in particular". He said "I don't say that with frustration but with confidence, because there are important symptoms that the possibility to create work is strong". Italy's unemployment rate for May was 11.3%, up 0.2 of a percentage point with respect to April, ISTAT said earlier this week. The number of people in employment dropped by 51,000 in May with respect to April, the first month-on-month drop in eight months, according to an estimate released by ISTAT. The national statistics agency added, however, that the number of employed people was 141,000 higher than in May 2016. The unemployment rate for 15-to-24-year-olds who are actively on the labour market rose to 37% in May, up 1.8 percentage points with respect to April. The agency said 25,000 more young people were looking for work in May than in April.
