Muti takes Verdi from Ravenna to Tehran

Rome
04/07/2017
Rome, July 4 - The Ravenna summer music festival turns its gaze to the East for the 20th anniversary of 'The Ways of Friendship' with a concert dedicated to Giuseppe Verdi, performed by Italian and Iranian musicians and conducted by Riccardo Muti in Teheran on July 6 and then again in the Emilia Romagna city on July 8. "More than economics, politics, verbal languages, music is able to communicate and touch chords deep inside directly, without requiring translation. And this brings us to the experience of the concerts of the Ways of Friendship, to the heart of their very reason for being," said Muti, who has breathed life into the project since the first historic concert in Sarajevo in 1997. The famed Italian conductor has always been the one to lead orchestras and choirs such as Teatro alla Scala, Maggio Musicale Fiorentino and the Orchestra Giovanile Luigi Cherubini, which traditionally welcome musicians and choristers from the host city for the occasion. Over the years the Ways of Friendship has touched on Beirut, Moscow, Istanbul, New York, Cairo, Damascus, Nairobi and Tokyo, among other destinations. The double concert in Tehran and Ravenna comes less than two years after the reconstitution of the Symphonic Orchestra and Choir of Tehran, which will join with the Orchestra Giovanile Luigi Cherubini and musicians from the leading lyric and symphonic music foundations to form an orchestra and choir of over 100 members each. The performances will be at Vahdat Hall in Tehran and at the Pala De André in Ravenna. The programme includes arias, symphonies and choral works by Verdi, with solos by tenor Piero Pretti, baritone Luca Salsi and bass Riccardo Zanellato. The concert in Ravenna will be broadcast live by RadioTre and then subsequently by Rai1.
