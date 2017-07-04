Vatican City

Pope reaffirms confidence in Vatican's kids' hospital

Bambino Gesù denounces AP report as 'hoax'

Vatican City, July 4 - Pope Francis on Tuesday reaffirmed his confidence in the Vatican's children's hospital Bambino Gesù. Speaking after the hospital unveiled its latest annual results, Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin voiced the "esteem, confidence and sympathy of Pope Francis" for the management of the hospital, which he said was "one of the pope's works of charity". On Monday the Bambino Gesù denounced as a "hoax" an Associated Press investigation that found its mission shifted under its past administration to focus more on profits than on its small patients. The AP revealed that staff complained to the Vatican in early 2014 that corners were being cut, safety protocols ignored and children put at risk in a push for profits, prompting two secret Vatican-commissioned investigations. The hospital called the AP's report a "hoax" that "contained false, dated and gravely defamatory accusations and conjectures". It threatened legal action.

