Marra, Scarpellini released from jail (2)

Rome, July 4 - Rome city council former personnel chief Raffaele Marra was released from a Rome jail Tuesday along with real estate broker Sergio Scarpellini, his co-accused in a corruption probe. Both men have been barred from holding public office for a year, banned from travelling abroad, and obliged to sign in with police every day. Marra, the former right-hand man of Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi, is accused of receiving 370,00 euros from Scarpellini in 2013 to buy a house in Rome's Prati Fiscali area. Earlier Marra said the arrest had "destroyed" him and he was a "servant of the State".