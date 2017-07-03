Rome hospital says eyeing Charlie transfer (2)

Rome
03/07/2017
Rome, July 3 - The president of Rome's Vatican-owned Bambino Gesù Hospital, Mariella Enoc, said Monday she has asked her health director to ask London's Great Ormond Street Hospital if terminally ill 11-month-old Charlie Gard can be moved there, "We know that it is a desperate case and that there are no effective therapies," Enoc said, adding "we are close to the parents in prayer and, if this is their desire, willing to take their child, for the time he has left to live". Enoc said Pope Francis's words on the case summed up her hospital's mission: "Dfeneding human life, above all when it is wounded by illness, is a commitment of love that God entrusts to all men".
