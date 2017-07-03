Rome

Rome hospital says eyeing Charlie transfer (2)

Move from London may be possible says Bambino Gesù

Rome hospital says eyeing Charlie transfer (2)

Rome, July 3 - The president of Rome's Vatican-owned Bambino Gesù Hospital, Mariella Enoc, said Monday she has asked her health director to ask London's Great Ormond Street Hospital if terminally ill 11-month-old Charlie Gard can be moved there, "We know that it is a desperate case and that there are no effective therapies," Enoc said, adding "we are close to the parents in prayer and, if this is their desire, willing to take their child, for the time he has left to live". Enoc said Pope Francis's words on the case summed up her hospital's mission: "Dfeneding human life, above all when it is wounded by illness, is a commitment of love that God entrusts to all men".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Gettonopoli, ecco la sentenza

Inchiesta gettonopoli, condannati tutti i consiglieri

di Nuccio Anselmo

Blitz contro vertici della 'ndrangheta, 116 fermi

Blitz contro i vertici
della 'ndrangheta, 116 fermi

Violento rogo nella pineta spaventa i bagnanti

Violento rogo nella pineta spaventa i bagnanti

Ecco chi sono gli arrestati/Gallery

Ecco chi sono gli arrestati/Gallery

Il dramma in caserma, in un biglietto i motivi del gesto estremo

Il dramma in caserma, in un biglietto i motivi del gesto estremo

di Rosaria Marrella

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33